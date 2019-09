BERLIN, Md. (WAVY) — Officials say a wild horse on an island along the coasts of Maryland and Virginia died over the weekend.

Assateague Island National Seashore stated on Facebook that a park vehicle struck a chestnut mare named Connie’s Girl in the predawn hours of Sunday.

The posted stated the employee was uninjured.

Connie’s Girl was born to mare Ms. Macky and sire Yankee and is the 34th horse to have been hit and killed on the island since 1982.