Wild horses in Ocracoke ‘safe and accounted for’ after Hurricane Dorian

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — Wild horses on islands along the North Carolina coast have been accounted for following Hurricane Dorian.

Every hurricane that hits raises concerns for the wild horses, who are left exposed to heavy rains and lashing winds of the storms.

On Thursday — as Dorian approached — several horses could be seen swimming to higher ground at the Rachel Carson Reserve, which is on an island that is visible from Beaufort, North Carolina.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted to Facebook Saturday afternoon that the reserve’s horses are “all are present and accounted for.”

The fund cited the nonprofit group Outer Banks Forever in a post later Saturday evening that said all Ocracoke ponies were safe.