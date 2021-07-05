Wildlife rehab center forced to close its doors; creates GoFundMe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A center that was created to care for injured wildlife in Myrtle Beach is being forced to close its doors.

Kimberly Cerimele, executive director for the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, said the center simply does not have anymore space to continue taking in new animals so the center had to make a difficult decision.

“We can’t keep taking on all of these animals because we do not want to put them in small cages,” Cerimele said.

Over the last two years, Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has helped injured and orphaned animals all across the Grand Strand.

Right now, Cerimele said she operates the wildlife center out of a home and has started a GoFundMe. The goal is to raise $200,000. With that money, she wants to purchase a piece of land on Scipio Lane in Horry County for a future rehabilitation center.

She said the center would like to build a medical clinic, an education center, and more enclosures to rehabilitate the animals.

“We don’t have any centers within an hour and a half from here so we are trying to reduce the amount of drive time so it keeps their stress down,” Cerimele said.

Cerimele said every dollar contributed will go towards the future wildlife center to give animals a fighting chance to be saved and returned to their homes in the wild.

“Hopefully someone will see this and will either donate land or maybe some of these construction companies can help us out a little bit,” Ceremile said.

If you would like to donate, click here.