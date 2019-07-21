Williamsburg County hit and run leaves one hurt; Highway Patrol investigating

KINGSTREE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian is hurt following a hit and run crash Saturday morning, and deputies are trying to figure out who did it.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Saturday on Highway 52 near Janice Loop, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

That’s when a pedestrian was struck, a press release says. The vehicle then sped off, traveling south on US 52. A vehicle description was not available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol asks anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (843) 661-4705.