Wilson High receives award for female diversity in Computer Science

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) —The College Board AP recently announced that Wilson High School was a recipient of their Computer Science Female Diversity Award for 2020.

This award is given to a school whose percentage of female computer science exam takers meets/exceeds the school’s female population or a school that achieves a 50 percent or higher female representation in exam takers for AP computer science courses.

The award letter said “new research shows that female students who take AP computer science are more likely to major in computer science in college compared to matched peers. Through your leadership in diversifying computer science education, you prepare your female students for the highpaying, in-demand jobs of the future and give them the opportunity to help solve some of society’s most challenging problems.”

Wilson Principal Eric Robinson said that he and his school staff have worked hard to have a variety of coursework options available for all students.

“I am very proud of our effort to improve the academics, while expanding access to AP and IB courses to a diverse group of students, especially young females,” Robinson said. “Being a father of a daughter, I take a special interest in providing opportunities for young females in areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).”

Robinson said that he has been pleased to see an increase in the number of female students taking advantage of the computer science course.

“Currently, over 50 percent of the students in our AP Computer Science class are female, and 36 percent are African American females,” Robinson said. “The increase in female participation is due to a great effort from our School Counseling Department to reach underrepresented students in AP courses, and also having a great instructor in Myron Frieson to teach the class. It is truly an honor to be recognized on a national level.”

Gregory Hall, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education, said that award was well-deserved.

“I applaud Wilson High School for this recognition,” Hall said. “Closing the opportunity gap, ensuring access, and promoting enrollment in advanced coursework in STEM content areas for female students is an outstanding accomplishment. When we keep ‘Students First’ in Florence 1 Schools, the pathway to

success is broadened for all students.”