Windsor Green fire victims in Carolina Forest reach $10M settlement

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Thirteen people in the 2018 fatal fire at the Windsor Green condos in Carolina Forest have reached a $10-million settlement with the complex.

Several people were hurt in the fire, which also caused significant property damage. Some people had to jump off a third-floor balcony to escape the fire.

Victims alleged the homeowners associated failed to equip the condo complex with sufficient fire safety equipment after a 2013 fire there destroyed more than 20 buildings. The settlement, announced on Thursday by attorneys Morgan & Morgan, was with the Windsor Green Owners Association, Inc. and Benchmark/CAMS, LLC.

Faye Yarborough, 68, died in the fire, according to the coroner. Investigators said witnesses tried to rescue Yarborough by prying open a door with a screwdriver.

Investigators found most of the damage in the back bedroom where Yarborough was found. Investigators said there were improperly discarded smoking materials throughout the house and garbage cans full of paper and cigarette butts in the living room.

Horry County Fire Rescue Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined, but couldn’t rule out improperly discarded smoking material, according to documents.



