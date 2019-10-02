Winthrop Poll released shows SC Democratic voters support fmr. VP Joe Biden

FILE – In this April 5, 2019, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Construction and Maintenance Conference in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(WSPA) – The latest Winthrop Poll reveals that South Carolina Democratic voters support former Vice President Joe Biden as the next Democratic nominee for president.

According to a news release, 37 percent of those surveyed said they were leaning toward voting for Biden.

“Of the African Americans Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters contacted, he had even higher numbers, at 46%,” according to the release.

Following Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in at 17 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders at 8 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris at 7 percent.

According to the release, the other 15 candidates fell below 5 percent in the poll.

