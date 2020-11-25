With most turkey trots canceled, here’s a free Thanksgiving morning workout

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — It’s become a tradition over the years for many families to participate in community “turkey trot” races and run 3.1 miles before stuffing their faces with bird and all the fixings later in the day.

With the surge in coronavirus cases, most races have been called off or transitioned to a virtual format. Many of those Turkey Day runs are sending out t-shirts and medals to participants and asking them to pound the pavement on their own. Participants can then submit their times online and snap a selfie with their finisher medal.

If a neighborhood run isn’t your thing or you’re looking for that live workout experience, groups like Austin, Texas-based Camp Gladiator are offering free, family-friendly workouts on Thanksgiving morning. You can simply pull out your phone or computer and follow along from home.

Camp Gladiator is a group fitness program that pivoted to virtual during the height of the pandemic. People can connect with trainers who take them through one-hour workouts via Zoom.

Thursday morning at 9 a.m. CT, the group will stream an interactive workout they’re calling a “Turkey Squat” on their Facebook page. Anyone can log on and participate from their living room or garage.

The event will also raise money for Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen. During the pandemic, the group has been purchasing meals from restaurants and donating them to people in need. While assisting those who could use a meal, World Central Kitchen is also helping restaurant workers remain employed.

Many charitable groups depend on turkey trot races for a big chunk of their fundraising dollars. With races canceled, many will be looking for other ways to make up that funding gap. If you’re participating in a run on your own this year, consider making a donation to a worthy cause.