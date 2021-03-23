Wolf bites worker’s arms, leg at Conservators Center in North Carolina

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A wolf at a North Carolina conservation center reportedly bit a worker over the weekend.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday, a wolf bit a female worker on both arms, specifically in the elbow and forearm areas, and the right thigh, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The wolves are in a 10-day quarantine.

The Conservator’s Center released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

“On Saturday March 20 one of the Center’s professionally-trained fulltime animal keepers was performing routine activities with two of the Center’s juvenile wolves, within the wolves’ secure enclosure and separated from the public tour path by multiple fencing barriers. During these activities the juvenile wolves bit the keeper. Pursuant to the Center’s protocols and Emergency Response Plan, 911 was called and the keeper was transported for medical care. Due to employee privacy laws, the Center cannot release any information about the employee at this time. Caswell County Animal Control was also called and the juvenile wolves have been quarantined for 10 days, just as would be the case for any dog that bit a human. At no time during this incident was any member of the public in any danger. The Center continues to have as its top priority the safety of its public guests, volunteers, and employees, and the Center is confident that it provides a safe environment for all who visit and work at the Center.”