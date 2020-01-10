‘Wolf Moon,’ the first full moon of 2020, makes its appearance

(WATE) – The first Full Moon 2020 will be Friday afternoon and the moon will appear full until Sunday morning.

It’s called the “Wolf Moon.”

The current names for full moons are traced back to The Maine Farmer’s Almanac which first published Indian names for the full moons in the 1930s. according to the NASA website.

“According to this almanac, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States named the full moon in January or the first full moon of winter the Wolf Moon, from the packs of wolves that howled hungrily outside the villages amid the cold and deep snows of winter,” the NASA website says.

This is the first of 13 full moons this year.