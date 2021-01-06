Woman, 19, charged with felony DUI causing great bodily injury after Kings Highway crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 19-year-old woman has been charged with felony DUI causing great bodily injury after a crash in Myrtle Beach on Kings Highway.

Police say Hazel Horton, of Illinois, was driving at about 4 p.m. on Jan 4 when she hit a pedestrian in the area of Kings Highway and 5th Avenue North.

Horton told police she was driving, according to the report, and she showed signs of impairment. Police said Horton was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech, glassy eyes, pupils that were dilated and she was unable to remember what happened or where and what time it was.

Horton agreed to take a standard field sobriety test but while performing the test, she showed “multiple impairment clues in each of the tests,” according to the report. “Due to the injuries sustained by the victim, and unclear at this time if the victim will subdue to his injuries there is enough probable cause to charge.”

No information is available on the condition of the victim.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Horton and booked her into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where she remains on a $15,000 bond.