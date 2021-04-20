Woman, 20, charged with attempted murder after stabbing victim multiple times in South Carolina

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a stabbing that happened Monday evening in West Ashley.

Charleston County deputies responded to the area of Crull Drive after they were notified that someone had been stabbed.

The responding deputy said they noticed a large group of people standing in front of a building at a housing complex, along with one “bloodied patient,” according to an incident report.

The victim had multiple stab wounds to her back, and one to the right side of her face. Another person had a small laceration on her leg.

According to the report, the victims told deputies the stabbing happened on Meadowlawn Drive in West Ashley. Both were taken to separate hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, officers with the Charleston Police Department were already at the location on Meadowlawn Drive when CCSO deputies arrived.

A CPD officer told the responding deputy that they had located a “blood pool” outside one home.

While investigating there, one person – later identified as Chelsey Newkirk – was located with multiple cuts on her hand.

She told deputies that a large group of people pulled onto the street and parked near the home where the stabbing happened. Newkirk stated that she went outside, and a fight ensued.

Deputies say when they asked what made her “attackers” leave the scene, Newkirk could not provide a real answer. Her mother told her not to lie and Newkirk stated that she had stabbed one of the girls with a knife.

Newkirk is being house at the Charleston County Detention Center on attempted murder charges.

An investigation in on-going.