Woman accused of abducting Ahlora Lindiment now accused of kidnapping another child

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The woman accused of abducting 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment is facing a new kidnapping charge involving a 2-year-old child, according to warrants.

N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, is charged with second-degree kidnapping.

Warrants say Lancaster kidnapped Zakiyah Woodard by unlawfully moving Zakiyah from one place to another without the consent of the victim’s parent or legal guardian.

The alleged kidnapping happened on Oct. 9, the same day Ahlora was abducted.

Lancaster already faced a charge of first-degree kidnapping related to Ahlora’s abduction.

Ahlora was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. on Oct. 9 from Phillips Avenue, near Claremont Homes Apartments. At 8:18 p.m. on Oct. 10, Greensboro police received a call on the tip line that a girl, believed to be Ahlora, was at the Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street.

Ahlora was safely located and reunited with her family.

The alleged kidnapping of Zakiyah was also reported to have happened near Claremont Homes Apartments.