Woman accused of pulling child by her hair, hitting her with a belt

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A woman in Horry County is facing a child neglect charge after she allegedly pulled a child from a van by her hair and hit her with a belt.

According to an incident report from Horry County Police, Nicole Herring Watts is accused of pulling a child out of a van by her hair while they were on the way to school on Wednesday.

According to the report, when the child got into the van she accidentally hit a button to close the door, the child told police this angered Watts who started yelling at her.

The report then states that Watts told the child to get out of the van and walk to school. The victim told police when she did not, Watts got out of the van and pulled her out by her hair and yelled at her before grabbing a belt and hitting the victim on the head and legs.

The two then got back into the van and went to school. When they arrived, according to the report, Watts yelled at the victim again and told her that if she told anyone what happened, ‘she would get it worse’.

Watts is charged with Unlawful neglect of a child or a helpless person by legal custodian. She was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond.