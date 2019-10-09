Woman apparently shot by dog while waiting at train crossing

News
Posted:

ENID, Okla. – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was apparently shot by a dog while waiting at a train crossing in Enid, Oklahoma.

Police responded to the accidental shooting call just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Enid News & Eagle, passenger 44-year-old Tina Springer and driver 79-year-old Brent Parks were stopped for a train when the incident happened.

Parks’ yellow lab was in the backseat of the vehicle when the dog jumped onto the console, causing a gun to fire and hit Springer in the left thigh. The console had a folding center and a .22 caliber handgun was under it.

Parks took off his belt and used it as to tourniquet to stop the bleeding. He reportedly told police the gun is not normally loaded when he carries it.

Springer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

