MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been arrested after her newborn baby tested positive for multiple drugs.

According to an arrest warrant from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Cameron Oviedo was arrested after her newborn baby tested positive for cocaine, and other drugs that Oviedo did not have a prescription for.

Oviedo has been charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person by Legal Custodian. She is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.