Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting juvenile

Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Police have arrested a woman in connection to an assault investigation.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers were called to a home on Thornberry Drive just after 8 p.m. Sunday for an assault call.

Police say that Jennifer Holland Hilliard grabbed a juvenile victim by their hair and threw them to the ground, causing the victim to hit their head on nearby furniture. Hilliard left the scene before officers arrived.

Hilliard was arrested on Monday and charged with Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child. She was taken to the Florence County Detention Center where she remains under a $2,500 bond.

