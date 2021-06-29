Woman arrested for deadly North Carolina hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old boy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 35-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old boy dead on WT Harris Boulevard Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said Tamika Powell was charged with felony hit and run, and involuntary manslaughter.

Officers responded to calls regarding the crash around 2 a.m. on Sunday near 4000 East WT Harris Boulevard. Kevin Osorto, 13, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Osorto was walking along the right shoulder of a southbound lane when he was struck.

Police said they were looking for a 2016 or 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with a dent near the front right grill.

On Monday, officers spotted an Equinox parked in a gravel driveway on the 6000 block of The Plaza. The vehicle had damage that matched the description released by detectives.

Warrants were issued for Powell’s arrest. She was charged following an interview with police.

CMPD said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, extension 5 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.