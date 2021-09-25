Woman arrested for first-degree murder after Saturday shooting in Lumberton

UPDATE: Dorothy Marie Bryant, 39, of Lumberton was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting. Bryant is charged with first-degree murder for the death Sam McLellan, Jr., 57, of Lumberton. Bryant is in custody being held without bond.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies said one person is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Lumberton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office tells News13, deputies responded to the 300 block of Deer Stand Drive in Lumberton about 5:30 P.M.

Deputies found 57-year-old Sam McLellan shot. He died from his injuries at Southeastern Medical Center.

Dorothy Marie Bryant is wanted in connection with the shooting. She is charged with first-degree murder.

Contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100 with information about the case or Bryant’s whereabouts.