Woman arrested for trying to destroy sea turtle eggs

MIAMI (CBS Newsource) – A woman spent the night in the Miami-Dade County Jail after being arrested for disturbing a sea turtle nest.

41-year-old Yaqun Lu, a Chinese citizen, was arrested Saturday in Miami Beach for attempting to destroy a protected sea turtle next. (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

41-year-old Yaqun Lu, a Chinese citizen, was arrested Saturday in Miami Beach.

According to an arrest report, officers observed Lu stomping on a marked-off turtle nest and using a wooden stake to poke it.

Police say the area was clearly marked and had a double perimeter as well as a warning sign.

Lu is now facing a felony charge of Molesting Marine Turtles or Eggs.

The turtles are protected under federal and state law.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called out to reestablish the turtle nest perimeter.