Woman captures unsuspecting swimmers near sharks in Cherry Grove

CHERRY GROVE, SC (WJHL)- A Tennessee woman on vacation in Myrtle Beach captured several images of sharks that have now been shared thousands of times on social media.

While sharks are in the photos, the people standing just feet away, seemingly having no idea a shark is in their vicinity, is more shocking.

Ginger Gilmer of Bulls Gap spoke to WBTW’ sister station in Tennessee on Thursday.











Gilmer said she took these photos on June 14th from her room on the 15th floor of a resort near the Cherry Grove Pier.