FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Thursday after allegedly making a Facebook post disseminating false information about an active shooter at a local middle school, deputies said in a news release.

Deputies arrested Shaquawna Shaneka Riggins, 32, of Florence and charged her with breach of peace, according to the release. Investigators allege that the Facebook post caused mass panic within the community and resulted in numerous family members of students arriving at the school and creating an “unsafe environment”.

“Dr. O’Malley and I are committed to keeping our children safe while they are in school,” Sheriff TJ Joye said in the release. “Anyone who interferes with that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”