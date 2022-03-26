MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is charged in connection with a stabbing in the Clio area of Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they responded to Woods Ave in the Clio community on Saturday and found a male victim with slash wounds to his arms and face.

After the investigation, authorities say Sharoyal Patrice Lester of Clio cut the victim with a knife after an argument. The victim was apparently holding Lester’s and his 10-month-old child when he was stabbed.

Lester is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated in nature. She is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond here.

