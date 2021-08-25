Woman charged in shooting death of South Carolina man

Booking photo of Carrie Leigh Tyner from May 17, 2019 (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man Monday evening at a home in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Carrie Leigh Tyner has been charged with Murder in the death of 54-year-old Rodney Johnson.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were called to a home on Hobson Street shortly before 6:30pm for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Johnson dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Tyner and Johnson both lived at the home.

The warrant stated that Tyner shot Johnson in the head.

Oconee County deputies said a woman matching Tyner’s description was spotted running from the area of the shooting towards Toccoa Highway after the initial report of shots fired.

Tyner was taken into custody Tuesday in the area of Sweetbriar Trail in the area of Foxwood Hills around 1:30pm.