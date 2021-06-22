Woman sentenced to 30 years in the 2017 stabbing death of her husband in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged in the 2017 stabbing death of her husband, according to a press release from the South Carolina Solicitor.

Donnielle Matthews Green, 36, of Orangeburg, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter on Friday after authorities say she stabbed and killed her husband, Dennis Green, on July 7, 2017, while in their car in Longs.

In 2017, Horry County officers began investigating after they were approached by hospital security and told there was a male victim suffering from a stab wound in the ER and a woman with the victim was being uncooperative, according to previous reporting.

Police note in the incident report that the woman was belligerent and disrespectful and possibly highly intoxicated. The woman told police they were at Thee Doll House before they went to a nearby gas station where the man came back to the car with a stab wound. The woman then claimed she drove the victim to the hospital.

Green was sentenced to 30 years in prison and was not given credit for the time she spent out on bond while wearing an ankle monitor, according to the release.