Woman charged with double murder of Darlington grandmother, grandchild in 2016 posts bond

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A woman accused of killing a 9-year-old girl and the child’s grandmother in 2016 has posted bond and been released.

Katherine Cowick, and her husband, Cephas Cowick, were charged with the murders of Deziyah Davis, 9, and her grandmother, 52-year-old Denise Couplin, both of Darlington. Both victims were found dead in a home off Highway 151 near the Darlington Dragway on July 17, 2016, after police say Cephas shot them, according to previous reports.

Katherine Cowick booking photo courtesy of W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

On Monday, Katherine posted her $200,000 bond, which was set in 2017 according to Deputy Solicitor for the Fourth Judicial Circuit Kernard Redmond. At this time, no trial date has been set.

In June, Cephas pleaded guilty to eight indictments stemming from the incident, including two counts of murder. The guilty plea was part of a negotiation with the state, which agreed to take its pursuit of the death penalty off the table. He now faces life in prison without parole.

