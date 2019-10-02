Woman charged with murder in Georgia arrested at Myrtle Beach shelter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman charged with murder in Georgia was arrested at a homeless shelter in Myrtle Beach.

Anslee Danielle Foster, 22, of Habersham County, Georgia, was charged on Tuesday in connection to a death in Cornelia, Ga. Myrtle Beach police arrested her at the shelter.

Cornelia police said they found Christopher Elderth, 36, dead at a location on Straight Street in Cornelia at about 10 a.m. on Monday after a call for a “possible suicide.” During the investigation, police were able to gather evidence to obtain warrants on Foster in the murder.

Further charges are expected, according to police.

The extradition process of Foster is in the beginning stages. “This was an isolated incident and at the time we are unfamiliar if the suspect and victim knew each other,” said Chief Chad Smith.

The investigation is ongoing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.