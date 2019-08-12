Woman claiming to have spread HIV to partners in a viral video gets tests results

AMERICUS, GA (WRBL) – Last week, an Americus woman claimed in a viral social media video to have infected multiple partners with HIV.

Brandi Yakeima Lasiter named partners in the video, claiming to have spread the virus through unprotected sex.

The Americus Police Department began investigating a week ago and on Friday said the woman did not have the virus after she voluntarily submitted to a blood test. Police got the test results today.

Police have now charged her with a with a misdemeanor count of Harassing Communications after her test results came back negative for HIV.

Americus Police Department said they interviewed Lasiter after receiving multiple messages with the link to her viral video.