Woman claiming to have spread HIV to partners in a viral video gets tests results

AMERICUS, GA (WRBL) – Last week, an Americus woman claimed in a viral social media video to have infected multiple partners with HIV.
Brandi Yakeima Lasiter named partners in the video, claiming to have spread the virus through unprotected sex.
The Americus Police Department began investigating a week ago and on Friday said the woman did not have the virus after she voluntarily submitted to a blood test. Police got the test results today.
Police have now charged her with a with a misdemeanor count of Harassing Communications after her test results came back negative for HIV.
Americus Police Department said they interviewed Lasiter after receiving multiple messages with the link to her viral video.
On Friday, August 2nd, 2019 the Americus Police Department received several forwarded links to a video allegedly posted by a female Americus resident in which the subject states that she has the HIV virus and then names several individuals with whomshe says she has had unprotected sex. Detectives interviewed the subject who made the video, Brandi Yakeima Lasiter, at the police department on August 6th. Ms. Lasiter now says that she does not have the HIV virusand that she made the video because she was angry at the people she named.She provided documentation of a blood test from September 2018 that showed she was not HIV positive. Ms. Lasiter voluntarily submitted to a current blood test. The results of this test were received by detectives today and also showed negative for the HIV virus.She is being charged under Georgia Code 16-11-39.1 with a misdemeanor count of Harassing Communications.