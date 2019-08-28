Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Longs area

Breaking News Alert
LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Longs area earlier this month.

Vera Monk, 38, of the Woodbridge, Virginia area, was hit by a vehicle in the area of 490 Highway 9 around 9:50 p.m. on August 18, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Monk was reportedly walking across Hwy. 9 when she was struck.

Monk died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday “from multiple mass trauma from being struck by motor vehicle.”

