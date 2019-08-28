LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Longs area earlier this month.
Vera Monk, 38, of the Woodbridge, Virginia area, was hit by a vehicle in the area of 490 Highway 9 around 9:50 p.m. on August 18, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Monk was reportedly walking across Hwy. 9 when she was struck.
Monk died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday “from multiple mass trauma from being struck by motor vehicle.”
LATEST NEWS:
- Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Longs area
- Horry Co. Coroner: 6-week-old Infant found in hotel room with cocaine has died
- Toyota recalls air bags that may not inflate properly
- 2-car crash near Grand Strand Regional Medical Center sends 1 to hospital
- PHOTOS: Naked man charged in triple murder in Virginia