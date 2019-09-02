Woman dies after motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

1  of  2
Governor McMaster orders evacuations in Zone A of Horry, Georgetown Counties starting Monday Powerful Hurricane Dorian moving through Bahamas
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman is dead following a crash in Myrtle Beach involving a motorcycle.

The 58-year-old woman died at Grand Strand Regional Hospital Sunday night from injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The crash happened at the intersection of Harrelson Boulevard and AVX Drive, Bellamy says.

Myrtle Beach police is still investigating the incident.

News13 has reached out to the department for more information.

