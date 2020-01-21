Woman dies, 3 injured in crash near Hartsville on Highway 15

DARLINGTON CO., SC (WBTW) – A woman has died and three others were injured during a crash near Hartsville on Monday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 15 at Center Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A woman was driving a car heading south on Highway 15 when a Freightliner commercial truck disregarded a stop sign on Center Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Sonny Collins. The Freightliner traveled onto Highway 15 and the car struck the trailer portion of the truck, Cpl. Collins said.

The driver of the car was killed and a front-seat passenger was airlifted to a local hospital. Two backseat passengers in the car were taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to Corporal Collins. The front-seat driver and passenger were wearing a seatbelt. The backseat passengers were not.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured, according to Corporal Collins.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A name has not been released at this time pending notification of family.

