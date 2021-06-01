Woman, dog die in South Carolina hit and run, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman and her dog died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

According to a release from Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill, the victim was identified as being 38-year-old Brittany Langley Lawson, of Greenville.

The release states that Lawson and her dog were running on Augusta Street near the intersection of Augusta Place just after 7 a.m. when a dark SUV crossed oncoming lanes of traffic, drove onto the sidewalk, and struck them before fleeing on foot.

Both Lawson and her dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Cretsinger, who lives right next to the hit and run scene, says witnessing something like this was horrific.

Cretsinger said, “They tell me the SUV was all the way up against this tree but I still couldn’t even see it at that point, but said they were going to be here awhile because it was a deceased person.”

Adding, “It was a horrible horrible scene to wake up to, and then you find out that somebody didn’t even stick around to see if the pedestrian or the dog was even ok.”

Former Greenville City Councilmember, Gary Coulter says he’s witnessed too many tragedies like this on that road.

Coulter said, “Enforcement of the speed limit, better signal control would help. A simple median could have saved a life today. It is my hope that something could be done in the future to make our street safer.”

Cretsinger says he also hopes something will be done.

“There is a whole lot of pedestrians, people walking their dogs and even pushing strollers, I see people up and down all the time pushing the baby strollers,” Cretsinger said.

Law enforcement said this is a very active investigation. They’re still trying to piece together what exactly happened, but of course we’ll keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.



As this weekend is a holiday week.. South Carolina Highway Patrol said traffic fatalities are up from this time last year. They’re urging people to drive slowly and buckle up.

This is a 7News update. The previous story can be seen below:

The Greenville County Coroner responded to an incident on Augusta Street Saturday morning.

Greenville police said dispatch received a call in the area of Augusta Street and West Augusta Place around 7:20 a.m. A SUV was traveling down Augusta Street when it went off the road and struck a pedestrian walking their dog.

The suspect vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.