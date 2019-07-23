Breaking News Alert
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Cold front could bring strong storms today

Woman found in woods in SC died from gunshot to back of head, coroner says

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy of a woman, whose body was found in a wooded area near Ekom Beach Road on Saturday, revealed that she died after being shot in the back of the head.

We reported earlier that the body of Michelle Marie Dodge, of 27, of York, S.C., was found dead in a wooded area in the 900 block of McDaniel Road in Laurens.

Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said in a news release Tuesday that Dodge died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Cheek said Dodge died at around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies told us earlier that her 2006 Dodge Charger was missing.

On Tuesday, Capt. Robert Wilkie said deputies are still searching for the Charger.

Anyone with information regarding Dodge’s death and/or the location of her car should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 984-4967. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling 864-68-CRIME.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: