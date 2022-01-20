Woman hurt in Wednesday night shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Darlington County Wednesday night, according to Major David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the area of McIver Road for shots fired, according to authorities. A woman told deputies shots were fired at her home from the roadway.

When deputies arrived they found that the woman had a minor wound to her hand either from a bullet or shrapnel from a bullet entering through the wall, according to Young.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.