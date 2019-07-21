Woman in custody after deadly Robeson County shooting

Jada Hayes is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. (Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

ORRUM, NC (WBTW) – A Robeson County woman is in custody after killing a man and seriously injuring another late Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the incident at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Acre Lane in Orrum, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Jada Hayes, 26, of Fairmont, NC, shot and killed Jeffrey Odum, 31, of Orrum. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center by a family member but died from his injuries.

She also shot and seriously injured Christopher Singletary, 29, of Fairmont. He is recovering from a gunshot wound in his leg and is listed in stable condition.

Hayes is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. She is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between Hayes and Singletary, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident is still being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3170