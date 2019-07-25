Woman, juvenile charged with kidnapping and robbing a Florence woman at gunpoint

FLORENCE CO., SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office has charged a woman and one juvenile with robbery and kidnapping of a Florence woman.

Keonia Bre Asia Robinson, 21, of Camden, was arrested by investigators on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and kidnapping.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson and a juvenile co-defendant are alleged to have unlawfully seized and restrained a female passenger in a car. The car was operated by Robinson on East Palmetto Street in Florence, SC, on July 19.

Investigators say Robinson and the juvenile then robbed the victim at gunpoint. The victim was ultimately able to escape by jumping out of the vehicle.

Robinson and the juvenile co-defendant were arrested in Lugoff. Robinson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond. The juvenile co-defendant was is charged with kidnapping and armed robbery and is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, SC.