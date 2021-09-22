Woman last known to be headed to Greyhound Bus Station in NC now missing for nearly 3 weeks

PAGELAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A multi-state search continues for a missing South Carolina woman who was last known to be headed to a Greyhound Bus Station in North Carolina before she disappeared, police said.

Deidre Reid was last seen by family at 112 E Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. At that time, she was headed to the Greyhound Bus Station, and was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe with SC plate FXU 718.

The vehicle also has a NY Giants tag on the front of the vehicle, Pageland Police said.

Reid is described as a Black female, 41-years-old, last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, and white air force one shoes, with her hair in a ponytail.

“Our thoughts continue to go out to the family and we want to locate Deidre Reid,” Pageland Police said.

Anyone with information on Reid’s whereabouts is asked to call Pageland Police at 843-672-6437, the Crime Tip Line at 843-672-9149 or 911.