Woman lying on road in Niagara Falls struck by driver

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in Niagara Falls.

Police in the city say a 44-year-old resident was headed east on Niagara Avenue when he hit the 26-year-old woman with his vehicle. It happened on Sunday night around 6:20 p.m.

At the time she was struck, authorities say the woman was lying in the road.

The man and the police officer driving behind him immediately stopped to help the woman.

She was taken to ECMC after suffering two broken arms, fractured ribs, and facial and head injuries.

According to officials, the driver was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.