Woman pulls firearm, shoots attorney in the shoulder following heated argument

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta.

The incident happened at 119 Davis Rd, suite 10 on Saturday, August 29.

Authorities say the suspect, Jshinine Nicole Barish, 33, of Keysville, confronted an attorney, Robert McDonald, 56, of Evans at the Davis Road location in reference to a real estate transaction/closing.

The two got into an argument that became heated and the suspect pulled out a firearm.

The victim and the suspect began to struggle over it and the victim was shot in the right shoulder.

When officials arrived, the suspect gave up without incident. Both she and the firearm were secured.

Authorities added they received a search warrant for the business and the suspect’s car, which was in the parking lot of the business. After the search warrants were served and statements collected, warrants against Barish were issued for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and Kidnapping.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: