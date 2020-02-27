Woman says she was abducted in Myrtle Beach, sexually assaulted

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman says she was abducted in Myrtle Beach, driven out of the city, sexually assaulted, and then dropped back off, according to police.

Myrtle Beach police responded to 712 N Kings Highway on Tuesday for a report of criminal sexual conduct. A woman told police a man pulled up in a black car and attempted to get her in his car multiple times by honking his horn and yelling at her, according to the report.

The victim told the police she noticed a silver gun. The man told her to get in the car or else, she said. At that time, the woman got into the suspect’s vehicle, according to the report.

The woman said the man drove her back to the incident location and dropped her off after assaulting her, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.