Woman scammed out of $640 dollars through fraudulent cabin rental on Craigslist

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It must have been awkward when a Carter County woman arrived in Pigeon Forge to find people already in the cabin she thought she had rented.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, an Elizabethton woman had found a listing for a two-story cabin in Pigeon Forge on Craigslist.

After inquiring about renting the cabin, she was sent a rental agreement from a company called Steamboat Springs Mountain and Ski Rentals.

The report says she filled out the agreement and returned it with a wire transfer for $640 to cover rental and cleaning fees.

The rental agreement had been filled out for the dates of October 11 – October 13, and the Elizabethton woman was supposed to meet a company representative outside of the cabin on arrival.

The report says she arrived and found the cabin occupied. The tenants who were currently there spoke with her and it was revealed that the cabin was rented through a different company.