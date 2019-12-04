Woman shot at birthday party in Lumberton dies; teen remains in hospital

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A woman shot at a birthday party in Lumberton has died.

Renessa Godwin, 30, died from her injuries Tuesday night after she was shot at her home on Carthage Road on Monday. Godwin had been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old also was shot multiple times at the party. He was flown to a hospital and currently is being treated.

Police said investigators learned there had been a birthday party at the location when four allegedly armed men entered the home and “shots were fired.” Officers were dispatched around 9:37 p.m. on Monday.

Godwin was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital for treatment. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to confirm the cause of death.

Officers and investigators, with help from the NC State Bureau of Investigation, interviewed witnesses and processed the scene, Lumberton police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Evan Whitley or Paula McMillan at 910-671-3845.

