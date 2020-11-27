Woman shot at Thanksgiving family gathering in NC; faces possible fines for COVID-19 violations, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was shot during a family gathering for Thanksgiving Thursday evening in Raleigh, police said.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Star Street, which is just off New Bern Avenue. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Scene of a Thanksgiving-night shooting in Raleigh.

The residents of the house where the shooting happened could be fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions, police said.

A CBS 17 crew observed tables set up out in front of the home. The victim’s uncle, Durell Lassiter, said his family was getting food and preparing to sit down when the shooting happened.

“I had just fixed my plate and sat down and was gonna watch football and shots rang out. First shots rang out and we didn’t know what was going on. We were ducking,” Lassiter said. “So, then we was thinking maybe it was some firecrackers or something. Then we went on about our day and then next thing I know, a few minutes later, shots rang out real heavy.”

Lassiter said he took his niece to the hospital.

“She’s a very easy-going person. She’s not a troubled person. She didn’t deserve none of this,” Lassiter said. “I don’t even think it was directed toward her. I think she was an innocent bystander.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh police.