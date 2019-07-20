Woman struck by pipe during Myrtle Beach break-in: police report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after responding to an alleged break-in and assault early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene on Lyons Cove Drive in Myrtle Beach around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a police report says.

The victim of the assault, a 68-year-old woman, says she was asleep when someone reportedly broke into her home and beat with her an object she believed to be a pipe. She says she was struck four to five times.

The woman says she yelled as loud as she could, at which point the suspect fled the house through her garage.

That’s when she went to go wake her son up to call 9-1-1, and noticed a living room window was wide open. It’s believed that the suspect entered the home through the window after removing an air conditioner.

The suspect managed to get away with a Samsung cellphone.

The woman suffered two lacerations on the side of her head and several other injuries, including a black eye.

No word yet on any potential suspects. Count on News13 for updates on this story.