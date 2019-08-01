Woman to face charges after hitting train with car in SC

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a woman will face charges after she reportedly tried to drive her car across a road and hit a train that was passing through Thursday morning.

According to SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis, the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Southport Road near Whitestone Glendale Road

Hovis said a train was cross the road and a flares to alert drivers were in place.

The driver of a Hyundai then reportedly tried to cross and hit the train, and then landed in a ditch.

The driver, identified as Courtney Smith, of Spartanburg, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

She was charged with driving under suspension, driving too fast for conditions and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Croft Fire Department crews also responded to the crash.

Croft Fire Chief Lewis Hayes said such calls often turn out tragic.

Hayes said neither the train nor the car were moving fast at the time of the crash.