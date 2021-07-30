Woman turns herself in for firing shots following verbal altercation in Georgetown, police say

Jamilah Priest turned herself into law enforcement after firing shots during a verbal altercation. (Photo courtesy Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman turned herself in after police say she fired shots during an argument in Georgetown this week.

The Georgetown Police Department said Jamilah K. Priest, 18, was involved in a verbal altercation at an address off Winyah Street on Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that while leaving the location, Priest discharged a handgun in an unknown direction.

Members of the community provided information to law enforcement which helped them identify Priest as the suspect.

Priest surrendered herself on Thursday. She was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center.