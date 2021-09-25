Woman wanted for first degree murder after Saturday shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies say one person is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Lumberton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office tells News13, deputies responded to the 300 block of Deer Stand Drive in Lumberton about 5:30 P.M.

Deputies found 57-year-old Sam McLellan shot. He died from his injuries at Southeastern Medical Center.

Dorothy Marie Bryant is wanted in connection with the shooting. She is charged with first degree murder.

Contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100 with information about the case or Bryant’s whereabouts.