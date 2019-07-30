Lumberton woman accused of murdering another woman moved from Texas

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A woman wanted for murder in Lumberton has been moved from Texas and is in Robeson County jail.

Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, 27, of Lumberton, was extradited from Texas, according to officials, and is now being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

McLaurin was wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the death of Jamia Lashay Hill, 25, on June 10, according to police. Hill was found deceased sitting in her vehicle near a street light.

Her next court appearance is August 15t.

McLaurin was arrested in by Frisco Police in Collin County, Texas, on July 12.