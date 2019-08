MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society is holding a one-day fundraiser concert series Saturday.

The “Woofstock” concert is happening from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place. Attendees can enjoy bands, local vendors, food trucks and a kids’ area.

The humane society will have dogs there available for adoption. The $10 admission fee will be a donation to GSHS.