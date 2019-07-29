Worker dies after falling from 4-story building in SC upstate

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man who was working for a roofing company died after falling to the ground on Monday morning.

According to Coroner Kent Dill, Vincente Juarez Lopez, 47, of Spartanburg, was working as a subcontractor on the roof of a new four-story building at Rolling Green Retirement Village on Hoke Smith Boulevard in Greenville, when he fell to the ground.

Dill said Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of Lopez’s death is pending the results of the autopsy.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lopez’s death is under investigation, however foul play is not suspected.