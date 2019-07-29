Worker dies after falling from 4-story building in SC upstate

News
Posted: / Updated:

Site of fatal construction accident (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man who was working for a roofing company died after falling to the ground on Monday morning.

According to Coroner Kent Dill, Vincente Juarez Lopez, 47, of Spartanburg, was working as a subcontractor on the roof of a new four-story building at Rolling Green Retirement Village on Hoke Smith Boulevard in Greenville, when he fell to the ground.

Dill said Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of Lopez’s death is pending the results of the autopsy.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lopez’s death is under investigation, however foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: